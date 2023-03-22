A drug user attempted to stab himself with a knife while trying to seize him, but his crime was stopped for a reason that had nothing to do with him, which was his first aid. He was also caught in possession of plastic syringes containing a narcotic substance, and it was proven by analyzing a sample of him that he was under the influence of abuse, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, which In turn, it referred him to the misdemeanor court, and he was convicted and punished with a fine of 33,000 dirhams.

According to the facts of the case, as settled in the certainty of the court and reassured him and its conscience, and it was reported by the Public Prosecution’s investigations that the investigations conducted by the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police concluded that the accused was a “Gulf” who used narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, so I obtained permission from the Public Prosecution to arrest him and search his residence and his car, And obtain a sample from it to determine whether it contains narcotic substances or not.

On the specified date, the work team carried out the raid and seized the accused, and by searching his residence, they found two plastic syringes containing a substance that was proven by analysis to be a narcotic substance, and the report of the General Department of Criminal Evidence revealed that the sample that was taken from him contained a type of psychotropic substance.

The case papers indicated that during the arrest of the accused, he attempted to commit suicide, by stabbing himself in the stomach with a knife, intending to harm himself, which led to minor injuries, and he was treated in a timely manner.

By questioning the accused in the arrest report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he admitted that he was taking a crystal drug, and had a prescription for another drug. It was decided that he had stabbed himself in the stomach with a knife because he was afraid of being arrested, which led to minor injuries.

The medical report of the defendant indicated that the injuries he sustained were possible as a result of his attempt to stab himself with a knife, but the injuries were limited and insufficient to cause death.

After examining the case, the court confirmed its confidence in the evidence of conviction, including the confession of the accused in the seizure report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, pointing out that the first and second charges, possession and abuse, are indivisibly linked, so it considers them as one crime that requires the most severe punishment, and then ruled that he be fined 30,000. On this charge, in addition to a fine of 3000 dirhams for the crime of attempted suicide.