An acute event and the sudden deterioration, the last hours of Berlusconi

An acute event, sudden deterioration and death: these are the last hours spent by Silvio Berlusconi at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

It had already been known for some time that his health conditions were not optimal: despite this, however, until yesterday evening, Sunday 11 June, Berlusconi’s conditions, albeit worrying, were stable and did not let one foresee what would later happen on the morning of Monday 12.

In fact, the former prime minister was on the alert until yesterday evening, then, during the night, an “acute event”, as the doctors who treated him defined it, led to a sudden and rapid deterioration.

Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, the disease from which Berlusconi had been suffering for more than two years, had forced him to be hospitalized again on Friday 9 June.

For a few days, in fact, the former Prime Minister had been accusing various illnesses and the imbalance in the values ​​of white blood cells had prompted a new hospitalization.

The doctors had spoken of tests already scheduled, but anticipated. And this morning, among the first to express his condolences and pain was the head physician of San Raffaele as well as Berlusconi’s personal doctor, prof. Zangrillo, who has on Twitter written: “Dear President, I apologize but I cannot find the words. You and I understood each other”.