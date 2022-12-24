Indian police said that young actress Tonsha Sharma died today, Saturday, on the set of a TV series.
Sharma was initially taken to hospital where her death was later confirmed, according to the News Agency of India, quoting police.
Police added that the 20-year-old committed suicide while at work.
The investigation is still ongoing.
According to NDTV, Sharma was shooting near Bollywood City, Mumbai.
The girl has appeared in many Indian TV series and Bollywood films.
A few hours before the news of her death, Sharma posted a post on her Instagram account.
Fans and followers in their comments expressed their shock and sadness for the actress.
