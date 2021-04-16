Just a few days ago it became official that filming of the second season from the series Netflix’s The Witcher had come to an end and that now the fiction commanded by Lauren S. Hissrich was entering a new phase, so that the definitive premiere could take place in this same 2021. Now a The Witcher actor reveals Henry Cavill’s gift to them at the end of filming, something that seems to have become a tradition for the British actor, who seeks to thank with a small gesture not only his co-stars, but also the members of the production and those who remain behind the cameras.

It has been Paul Bullion, actor who gives life to the witch Lambert in the second season of The Witcher, who has unveiled the gift of Henry Cavill, the protagonist of the fiction actor who plays Geralt of Rivia. “Well, do you see that? Geralt tossing a coin at Lambert. Thanks, Henry. You’re a gentleman. What an experience it has been to shoot during a pandemic, don’t you think? ”Bullion explained through his Twitter account, where he also shared a photograph of the present: a replica of the witcher’s medallion of the School of the Wolf that Geralt carries in the series and all the other warlocks of Kaer Morhen.

It is the same detail that Cavill already gave to his colleagues from the first season, but the English actor wanted the signings of the second season of The Witcher to also have it. I eat well Explain The ScreenRant portal, this tradition of giving gifts comes from a long time to Henry Cavill, as it is something that he already practiced in the past when he finished filming films like Man of Steel or Batman v Superman. For his part, Bullion will play Lambert, a sly and conceited witch that he is also the youngest of Kaer Morhen and that he will help Ciri to train during her stay in the warlock fortress.