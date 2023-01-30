Noureddine El Attab, known for his roles as a secondary actor in ‘La que se Avecina’, ‘Tell me how it happened’ and ‘El Príncipe’, has died this Sunday at the age of 39 after falling into the sea in the Port of Castellón. The Civil Guard is investigating the causes of the tragic event that has shocked the world of cinema and television.

Apparently, according to sources close to the case, the interpreter could have jumped from a ship he owned. The Emergency services found him alive in the water around five this morning, but three hours later he died in the hospital due to severe hypothermia. The doctors tried to perform resuscitation maneuvers on him but, given the seriousness of his condition, they were unsuccessful and they could only certify his death. The incident is under judicial review and, for the moment, the circumstances in which the fatal fall occurred have not been revealed.

The actor, of Moroccan origin although he has settled in the capital of Castellón for more than a decade, carved out a niche for himself in acting with his participation in films such as ‘Celulle de crisis’, ‘Nada será igual’ or ‘Wasimundo’. However, the greatest success of his career was reaped by his appearance in emblematic television series such as ‘The Prince’, where he played Nasser, the radical Islamist and husband of Fatima (Hiba Abouk); ‘La que se avecina’, in which he gave life to Farid, a valet that Antonio Recio left without a job accused of having scratched his, and in ‘Tell me how it happened’. In the TVE series, he played Ahmed, a kitchen helper at a Basque cuisine restaurant in Brussels where Carlos Alcántara worked. More recently, he had participated in ‘La Unidad’ and ’30 monedas’.