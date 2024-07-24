Will it be economist and diplomat Laurence Tubiana, a star player in the negotiations for the Paris climate agreement in 2015? Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the radical left-wing EU critic? Or veteran politician Huguette Belo, president of the Indian Ocean island of Réunion and former communist politician? For two and a half weeks, the names of possible left-wing prime ministerial candidates flew around the ears of the French.

The Socialists, the Communists, the Greens and the radical left La France Insoumise (LFI) – the quartet hastily united in the left-wing alliance Nouveau Front Populaire when President Macron unexpectedly called parliamentary elections last month – could not reach an agreement. The left-wing French alliance almost seemed to be rupturing. And then, quite unexpectedly, the NFP came up with a name on Tuesday evening: Lucie Castets, economist, director of finance for the city of Paris and – to the general public – completely unknown.

The 37-year-old Castets is a surprise to the French public. She studied at the same prestigious university as Macron and many other politicians, the Paris-based École national d’administration. But that is where the similarities end. The prime ministerial candidate is a passionate activist who has spent much of her life fighting against cuts to public services. A symbolic choice, given that the current poor state of public services is seen as a breeding ground for radical right-wing voices.

In an interview with AFP, Castets calls herself an “honest and credible candidate.” Her priority is to reverse the increase in the retirement age – the measure that sent hundreds of thousands of angry French people into the streets in protest last year. Castets also wants to fight tax fraud and financial crime.

Huge debts

The economist has been co-manager of the capital’s budgets at Paris City Hall since last year, and the capital has never been so deeply in debt as it is now; just over 8 billion euros in 2023. Sébastien Chenu, vice-president of the far-right Rassemblement National, called her nomination a “bad joke” partly because of this. On X, Chenu posted a proposal for her slogan: “I ruined Paris, I can do it for France too.”

The chances of Castets actually becoming prime minister are slim. Although it is customary for the president to choose a prime minister from the largest party, this is not mandatory. In his first interview since the election – an hour after the choice of Castets was announced – Macron reacted coolly. “It’s not about a name now,” he said. “The question is what kind of majority can be created in parliament.” He ruled out appointing a prime minister (and therefore a government) before the end of the Olympic Games.

The left bloc was not to speak about his dry response. “If you call elections with the risk of causing chaos, you must also respect the result,” said Olivier Faure, head of the Socialist Party. Green politician Marine Tondelier believes that “Emmanuel Macron should no longer deny the situation that has arisen. We have won, we have a program, we have a prime minister.”