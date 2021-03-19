Andrew Cuomo, this Thursday in New York at an event on the resumption of sports events as the incidence of the coronavirus decreases. SETH WENIG / POOL / EFE

The hiatus of informational silence around the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, and the accusations of sexual harassment that threaten to ruin his political career has not lasted long. After the rosary of complaints from former colleagues in his Cabinet, an aide who still works for him has been the last woman to join the chorus of voices that denounce verbal abuse and inappropriate behavior by the veteran Democratic politician, in his third consecutive term.

As reported by the newspaper The New York Times, Alyssa McGrath is the first active collaborator of the governor who steps forward – as requested by her former colleagues, to break the supposed law of silence that prevails in Albany, the seat of state government – and publicly denounces Cuomo’s alleged excesses. These would have consisted of questions that were too personal, of an intimate nature (for example, about the absence of a marriage alliance or about the proceedings of her divorce), in dedicating compliments in Italian or staring at her chest while making comments about the pendant that the woman I was wearing.

Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Galvin, explained to the newspaper that Cuomo “has greeted men and women with hugs and a kiss on the cheek, forehead or hand.” “Yes, he has posed for pictures with his arm around his shoulders. Yes, use Italian phrases like ciao bella”, Added the lawyer for the Italian-American politician. “None of this is exceptional, even though it may be outdated,” Galvin said. The defendant himself has admitted on two occasions that his behavior could have been “misinterpreted”, but that he has never intended to make anyone uncomfortable.

As the New York State investigation into the women’s allegations continues, the 33-year-old McGrath’s testimony confirms the 63-year-old Cuomo’s alleged pattern of behavior in approaching his associates, all of whom have spanned decades. younger. With seven testimonies against him -although they have not been formulated as formal complaints-, the governor has reiterated at least three times that he has no intention of resigning or yielding to the “culture of cancellation”, a form of group accusation and demeaning behavior popularized in the wake of the MeToo movement. He has also emphasized that he is on target because he does not belong to the “political club”, a statement that has been a source of hilarity when he emerged from the son of a former state governor, in whose shadow he began in politics as an almost adolescent.

Some of the complainants remain anonymous, but the three with the greatest public exposure so far have been called to testify by those responsible for the investigation, who are also analyzing whether senior state government officials allowed Cuomo’s behavior, how the administration he handled the complaints and if he took measures to intimidate those who accused him, according to the women and their lawyers. From one of them, the circle closest to Cuomo has leaked confidential documents in recent days that would reveal complaints from some subordinates and about his work, as well as his closeness to conspicuous Trumpists. The diversionary maneuver has come under fire from the growing Democratic chorus calling for the governor to resign or be subjected to a impeachment.

Even President Joe Biden, who initially asked to let investigators work before formulating an opinion on the matter, said in a television interview last weekend that the governor must resign without any doubt if the investigation confirms the facts. . Biden also said the allegations against him appear serious.

In just under a year, Cuomo has gone from a national hero in the fight against the pandemic – the antithesis of Trump, due to his commitment to data and information transparency – to an outcast of politics and of his own party, the Democrat. . The women who accuse him also lament a state of affairs in Albany prone to feminine objectification, such as the obligation, to make a career, to wear heels and makeup, promoted by the governor and his environment. Also a omerta or the law of silence on something broader than attempts at sexual harassment: on the abuse of power itself.

In fact, the last complainant relates her conversation with a former collaborator whose case is being investigated by the Albany police in case it could constitute a crime, since there is touching. McGrath has stated to the New York Times that this young woman, a work colleague of hers, told her how Cuomo touched her breasts after summoning her one night to his residence to solve a mobile malfunction. “She froze when she started doing that to him,” McGrath said. “But who are you going to tell?”

The governor allegedly ordered the young woman not to speak of the incident, added McGrath, for whom the governor’s attitude, his suggestive talks and personal comments, can be translated as sexual harassment. Cuomo also fostered competitiveness among her cabinet employees, the woman said.

The sexual harassment allegations have led a long list of Cuomo’s party colleagues to turn their backs on him and call for his resignation, while both New York Attorney General Letitia James and the State Legislative Assembly’s judicial committee They are carrying out investigations, the last of which theoretically opens the way to a political trial against him. In parallel, there is another ongoing investigation, by the FBI and a New York district judge, into the alleged misrepresentation of the numbers of elderly people killed by coronavirus in state residences.

