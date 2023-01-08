A century and a half will be celebrated in 2023 since the proclamation of the Murcian Canton, which had as one of the main protagonists of this page in the history of the municipality and the Region the politician, farmer and revolutionary Antonio Gálvez Arce, better known as Antonete Gálvez. Neighbors of his hometown, the district of Torreagüera, accompanied by the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, and several socialist councilors, wanted to pay tribute yesterday to the cantonalist leader, called by some Emiliano Zapata de la Huerta.

This act gave rise to not only the start of the year of commemoration of this event, but also the recent remodeling of the square to which the person who was a deputy for Murcia in the First Republic gives its name, and which has meant the relocation of the bust that It was dedicated to him in the days of the socialist mayor José Bódalo. “Now it is in its rightful place, since nature – and, more specifically, a tree – was beginning to hide it”, highlighted Aurelio Flores, president of the Association for the historical-cultural legacy of the figure of Antonete.

«Despite the lights and shadows left by a period like that of the cantonal uprising, the memory he left in this town was such that many took his photo during the proclamation of the Second Republic; During the Franco regime, his name was silenced, but with free and democratic Spain, a figure that it is impossible not to evoke when Torreagüera is named, he added.

“Antonete was an icon of Murcia who fought for a more just society and participated in movements that did not seek anything other than progress,” the mayor added. Torreagüera’s chronicler, Raúl Jiménez, wanted to underpin this thought by appealing to Antonete’s “humanity”, “about whom many myths have been circulated, but who was always there to help his countrymen: during the cholera epidemic, after the floods of Santa Teresa, or at the time of equitably distributing irrigation with the first association of gardeners». Likewise, Jiménez claimed, once again, the musealization of the house of the revolutionary.