The American “Tapestry” group (owner of “Coach”, “Kate Spade” and “Stuart Weitzman”) announced the signing of a “definitive agreement” to purchase “Capri”, the parent company of the brands “Michael Kors”, “Versace” and “Jimmy Choo”.“.

The new collection can boast of a very long list of artists and celebrities who choose its brands, such as Bella Hadid (Ambassador for “Michael Kors” and “Versace”), Nicole Kidman, Taylor Swift, Angelina Jolie or Heidi Klum, Lizzo, Olivia Cooke and Jennifer Lopez.

“Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman’s associations with Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors create a powerful new global luxury house,” said Tapestry President Joanne Krevwazera, in a statement.“.

According to Neil Saunders, an analyst at Global Data, the new group is expected to rank fourth in the luxury market, with a market share of about 5.1 percent, behind French groups LVMH, Kering and Chanel, according to the agency. French press.

In the Americas region alone, The Promised House will rank second (6 percent), behind LVMH (21.4 percent)..

The anticipated group’s cumulative revenue exceeds $12 billion.

The $8.5 billion deal is expected to be completed in 2024.

“logical step”

“American luxury companies have always looked upon their European counterparts with envy,” said Saunders, noting that it was “the willingness to do the same” that prompted Tapestry and Capri to unite so many brands on their own..

He noted, “Tapestry’s acquisition of Capri is the next logical step on the road to creating a strong, global luxury house“.

Both boards of directors unanimously approved the merger, but the final effect of the deal remains subject to the approval of Capri shareholders and regulatory authorities..

Capri President John Idol confirmed that by joining Tapestry, “we will have greater resources and capabilities to accelerate our international reach while preserving the unique identity of our brands.”“.

“This is a major stop for Capri,” he said“.

There is a “great complementarity” between the two companies in terms of geographical distribution, as one of them is more present in Asia (“Tapestry” generates 65 percent of its revenues in America and 29 percent in Asia), and the other is more present in Europe, as Capri generates 56 percent of its revenues in America. , 28 percent in Europe/Middle East, and 16 percent in Asia.

“We can learn a lot from how they build their brands in Europe,” Krevwazra said on a conference call with analysts, adding that Michael Kors is a “strong brand” with a “younger and more diverse consumer base.”“.

The new group will employ more than 33,000 people.