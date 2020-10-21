A 15-year-old teenager who died while dismantling a shell of the Great Patriotic War in Lobnya was fond of excavations in the battlefield. About this TV channel “Star” on Tuesday, October 20, an acquaintance of a teenager, whom she met at the military-patriotic center, said.

“Vanya attended the circle, if I’m not mistaken,“ Cascade ”. There we met. He went there for several years and was always fond of excavations. I think he once again went on a hike with a friend and wanted to show something to the teacher of the circle, ”said the interlocutor of the TV channel.

She added that many finds are brought to the Lobnya Museum.

A 15-year-old boy was killed in the military patriotic center at the Sozvezdie children’s and youth center on October 20, when he tried to disassemble the found ammunition without adult supervision. According to preliminary information, an anti-tank cartridge detonated in the hands of the teenager, damaging his artery. As a result, he died from blood loss at the scene before the arrival of doctors, the channel said. “360”…

The circumstances of the incident are established. A criminal case was initiated on the fact of illegal arms trafficking and negligence that led to the death of the child. Prosecutor’s Office Lobnya also sets the reasons and circumstances of the incident.