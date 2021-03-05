New Zealand media reported on Friday that a man accused of threatening to kill worshipers after online threats against the Linwood Islamic Center and New Zealand’s Al Noor Mosque has appeared in court.

The 27-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested Thursday after making threats to Christchurch mosques via the “4Chan” website.

The man was remanded in custody as he is scheduled to return to appear in court on March 19, according to media outlets including New Zealand Television.

The accused faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison on the charge of threatening death.

The detention comes just days before the second anniversary of the terrorist attacks that targeted two mosques on March 15, 2019, which killed 51 people, in addition to dozens of wounded.