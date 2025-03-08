An accusation says that Mazón omits “essential data” and asks the judge to investigate 112 calls without attending

The popular accusation exercised by Cultural Acció of the Valencià country (ACPV) ensures that the Generalitat report sent to the instructor judge of the Dana’s cause on the calls to 112 of October 29 is “limited, biased and partial” and omits “essential data.” The entity asks the magistrate to ask for a “complementary” report to the Department of Emergencies and Interior, directed by Juan Carlos Valderrama, in which the calls that were not served by telephone 112 The day of the Barrancada, as well as the time and its origin. It also asks that “associated calls” are required (those referred to the same main incident that provide additional confirmation or information about an emergency that is already known). The brief of the popular accusation, to which Eldiario.es has had access, recalls that the calls of this typology “do not appear in the initial report” and emphasizes that the system of the 112 autonomic “allows identifying” those that remain without responding because of the “saturation” and those that deviate to emergency care centers of other autonomous communities or the Civil Guard.

Dana calls to 112 investigating the judge: children, babies and pregnant women trapped before the alert

The Consell sent to the Court on March 4 the call list at 112 on the day of the Dana, which reveals that the Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat in L’Eliana received a multitude of notices about the overflow of the Poyo ravine from 16.40 of October 29. Hours before sending alert to mobile phones, sent at 20.11, notices were received about pregnant children and women caught as a result of the flood, among many others. Calls of which the predecessor of Valderrama, the former Conssellera Salomé Pradas, has disregarded, scrutinizing that they were not part of their “institutional functions.”

On the other hand, ACPV proposes to the judge that the General Directorate of Civil Protection and Emergencies of the Ministry of Interior is required the background of the mass shipping to the mobiles on the day of the Dana of the ES-Alert system. The letter asks to specify “who and when defined the alert sent, who activated it and who confirmed it.” The sending of the alert, which the magistrate considers “late” and with a message “wrong in its content”, is erected as one of the main routes of the investigation.

The system, as this newspaper reported, keeps a “special file” that retains the “traceability” of the alert, including details about its shipment, in addition to the users authorized to design the content of the message and the geographical scope and for the final validation of the automatic remission to the mobiles of the population. The popular accusation that ACPV also proposes that the message library for the ES-ALErt available to the Emergency Coordination Center is requested.

In addition, ACPV asks the head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Catarroja that requests the “full copy” of the “written communications and audio and video records” with the agencies involved in the response to the catastrophe stored by the ‘Coordcom’ system. It is a kind of ‘black box’ that records all operating coordination decisions in case of emergency.

The ‘Coordcom’, as this newspaper reported, also provides weather services that send to the “various mobile numbers of the different people responsible for Avsre [Agencia Valenciana de Seguridad y Respuesta a las Emergencias] Any kind of information that may be interesting for emergency or civil protection services. ”

The letter also requests that the chain be required to be a copy of the interview, issued at noon on October 29, to the Deputy Director of Emergency of the Generalitat, Jorge Suárez, in which, “with Meridiana clarity, he explained that he had worrying warnings at that same moment of the overflow of the lean river and the Rambla del Poyo”. The high official, one of the key testimonies for the instruction of the cause, “specified that the fundamental problem was downstream,” recalls the brief of the legal representation of Cultural Acció.

Cataract of Diligence Applications

The instructor judge accumulates the requests for proceedings by several of the popular accusations personally in the case. The CGT union, which exercises another of the popular accusations, also requested that the audios of the 19,821 calls at 112 of the day of the Dana be requested.

What the calls reveal at 112 about what happened on the day of the Dana: anatomy of the disaster, minute by minute

For its part, Cultural Acció asked the magistrate for a visual inspection of the cameras of the L’Aliana enclosure and that it is investigated if any of the agencies participating in the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) of October 29 recorded the meeting. In addition, Podemos, which also exercises one of the popular accusations in the procedure, proposed that the movements of that day of the escorts of President Carlos Mazón be required.