The Transparency and Democracy Association in Sports, which exercises the popular accusation in the so -called ‘Supercopa Case’, has asked the judge to also invest of the RFEF with Rafael Louzán.

In a brief, to which Europa Press has had access, the accusation explains that it makes its request after Sabadell’s Court of Instruction number 2 sent to the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 4 of Majadahonda a cause in which the Mossos d’Esquadra found A conversation held in July 2022 between Rubiales and the CEO of the FCF, José Miguel Calle.

According to the accusation, this conversation refers to the existence of negotiations between the external lawyer of the RFEF Tomás González Cueto and Soteras in relation “to the Digital Management Platform of Novanet Sports Licensing”.

“In this conversation, the parties comment on the sale price of this platform by the Catalan Football Federation, an amount that, according to Mr. Rubiales, is excessive, even Mr. Rubiales comes to state that You can’t pay the amount of 800,000 euros By a management application that RFEF herself could develop from scratch or obtain free of other territorial federations, “he says.

For the association chaired by Miguel Ángel Galán, “this conversation highlights the possible existence of discretion when using the RFEF funds to make payments and manage the management tools of the Federation.”

In addition, the accusation ensures that the Mossos report includes another WhatsApp conversation, a Between González Cueto and Soteras in which the first “refers to the realization of illegal practices in relation to sponsorships.”

The Association considers that “these facts are intimately related to the facts that are made in this procedure because of the management of both the digital platform and the sponsorships, They are indications of a possible commission of illicit acts that would affect the RFEF; Various of the persons investigated in this case, in addition to Mr. Calle and Mr. Soteras. “

Thus, he asks Judge Delia Rodrigo to admit her writing and expand the imputation of Rubiales and González Cueto, and agrees the imputation of soteras and street for the facts initially investigated in Sabadell.