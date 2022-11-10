The accountant, Álex Segura, on the bench of the accused.

“Justice always disappoints you. But it was this pact or nothing. In any case, she would not have entered prison either, ”says Maite Forteza at the doors of the courtroom. Forteza is the president of Aspanin, an association in Badalona (Barcelona) that helps people with intellectual disabilities that has just reached an agreement with the man who betrayed them. Álex Segura was the entity’s accountant until 2017, when he was suddenly fired. The casual discovery of a worker gave the clue to what Segura had been doing for the last five years: diverting funds from the entity to his pocket. In total, 228,873 euros.

Segura has accepted this Thursday a sentence of 20 months in prison, but the Prosecutor’s Office and the private accusation that Aspanin exercises have agreed that the sentence be suspended, which means that he will not enter prison. For that, he has to meet two conditions: not to commit another crime in five years and submit to a “payment plan” to repay, month by month, at least part of the looted amount. The sum amounts to 42,000 euros. With the rest of the money, he’ll see. “With all the money he took, we could have paid for many projects… He is unfortunate,” lamented one of the members of Aspanin’s former board who had come to testify as witnesses. The entity now has an annual budget of around 2.5 million euros.

By issuing a judgment of conformity, the trial has not been held and the accountant has not had to explain the reasons why he appropriated those amounts. It is assumed that he spent them. Neither did he when he was discovered, in 2017. A worker realized that the account number to which she had to pay an invoice corresponded to the account number to which Segura’s monthly payroll was paid. The accountant admitted the facts, but said that he was not aware that he had taken so much money.

Segura diverted money from Aspanin’s accounts and from the sheltered flats he manages. Went from less to more. The first year, in 2012, he made just two transfers to his account for a total of 510 euros. But the figures increased as time passed and he felt safer, more unpunished. In 2017, he made 139 transfers for a total of 87,135 euros.

The misappropriation committed by Segura left a hole in the entity’s accounting, but above all in its prestige. “We did a very big transparency exercise to explain what had happened, because we depend on subsidies and the contributions that people make, and we must have credibility,” explains Eva Gayarre, current manager of Aspanin, who has also attended the Palace of Justice of Barcelona. The members of the board who were in the entity when the events occurred are upset with Segura, a person they trusted and who, they criticize, took advantage of them and the people who receive help from him.

