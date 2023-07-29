What did the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity say?

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity issued a statement stating that an accidental fire at the Al-Bakr secondary substation caused the disconnection of the southern region lines and exposed the system to complete extinguishing.

She said that electricity was cut off throughout Iraq at 12:40 p.m. (local time), due to the fire at the station located in Basra Governorate.

The accident led to the separation of transmission lines, such as the connections of the southern region to the central region, and thus the rise in system frequencies and the separation of generating units at production stations.

She said that work is underway to restore the separate obstetric units and transmission lines, respectively, and the system will be restored normally during the coming hours.

The ministry reviewed the current conditions that electricity is going through in Iraq, describing it as “difficult”, from the scarcity of fuel, the increasing demand for consumption, and the unprecedented high temperatures.

She emphasized that her formations keep pace with all religious and national crises and events, and she undertook a remarkable improvement in productive capacities and processing hours.

However, emergency technical symptoms have an impact on the system and its equipment.

The chronic electricity problem in Iraq

Iraq’s 43 million people live on a daily basis, frequent power outages that may last up to 10 hours, and the matter is exacerbated by high temperatures up to 50 during the summer.

The frequent power outages in Iraq are due to the deterioration in the infrastructure that it has been suffering from for decades, due to decades of conflicts and due to corruption and mismanagement.

Although it is a country rich in oil, but the power stations in Iraq depend heavily on gas imported from Iran, which cuts off supplies repeatedly, which worsens the frequent power outages, according to “Agence France Presse”.

To fill the shortage, some resort to the use of electric generators, which are sometimes not sufficient to secure daily needs, such as operating air conditioners.

To remedy the power outages, Iraqi stations need to produce 32,000 megawatts per day.

But production is still far from that, even if it sometimes reached 26,000 megawatts, according to the authorities.