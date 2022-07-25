In the first leg of the second qualifying round of the Conference League between the fehervar FC and Gabala there was an impressive accident that fortunately did not end in tragedy.
The scene occurred at the MOL Aréna Sóstó, in Hungary, when 33 minutes into the initial half they collided with the right side Ilkin Qirtimov and the German Marcel Heister, the first of them taking the worst part: he automatically fell on the grass, began to spin around the field and convulse, in a very harsh image that traveled the world.
He was the captain of the visiting club, asif mammadovwho pounced on his partner to keep him from choking on his own tongue while convulsing, while everyone was waiting for the arrival of medical personnel at the scene.
The image of the European Championship with the Dane quickly entered the memory Christian Eriksen, who had collapsed on the field due to heart problems, with Simon Kjær becoming the hero.
After receiving medical assistance, Qirtimov, 31, left the field of play on a stretcher and was sent directly to the hospital for medical tests, only to be out of danger minutes later: “Ilkin Qirtimov, who was injured in the match yesterday with Fehervar, he is in good condition and returns home with the team”wrote the official account of the Azerbaijani club, fortunately.
#accident #worried #Hungary #footballer #hero #Eriksen #case
Leave a Reply