An accident with a regular bus carrying 40 people occurred on January 21 on the Dimitrovsky Bridge, laid across the Ob River, in Novosibirsk.

According to the AST-54 Black Telegram channel, a Toyota driver flew into the bus. The collision was head-on.

According to the channel’s preliminary data, none of the passengers on the bus were injured. The driver of the passenger car was squeezed into the car, he was pulled out by rescuers, he is in serious condition.

Due to the accident, traffic at the site of the accident was paralyzed, the traffic police temporarily blocked the passage on the bridge, and a huge traffic jam formed.

Emergency services are on the scene and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Earlier that day, an accident with a regular bus and a UAZ car also occurred in the Amur Region at the entrance to the city of Svobodny. According to the prosecutor’s office, the accident occurred due to a technical malfunction of the UAZ, due to which it collided with the bus.

Eight people were injured – the driver and passenger of the UAZ, as well as the driver and five passengers of the bus. An investigation into the accident has been organized.