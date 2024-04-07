A burning quad caused a forest fire in Lorca this Sunday. According to the Emergency Coordination Center, the fire broke out around 1:27 p.m., and spread quickly through the surrounding mountains in an area located between Lebor and El Paretón, in the district of El Puntarrón.

Given the difficulties in accessing the site, the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies sent one of its helicopters with a heli-transported forestry brigade. Environmental agents, two other brigades and members of the Municipal Emergency Service of Lorca were also incorporated by land into the extinction work.

Given the favorable evolution of the fire, an hour later one of the three displaced forestry brigades withdrew from the area, leaving environmental agents, two other brigades and the helicopter remaining in place. At 5:50 p.m. the fire was extinguished and the area burned by the flames was estimated at 1,700 m2.