A collision between a truck loaded with pigs, which has overturned, and a car on the AP-7, near the municipality of Santa Perpetua de Mogoda (Barcelona), has forced the northbound highway to be cut, causing queues of up to 14 kilometres. As reported by the Catalan Traffic Service on social networks, in addition to these traffic jams to the north, the accident is also causing queues to the south, between the point of the accident and Mollet del Vallès, another town in Barcelona.

The Generalitat fire brigade has moved eight ground crews and a helicopter to the place to put out the fire that has broken out in the cab of the truck, which has already been put out, reports this body. Likewise, the necessary resources have been activated to take the animals and to remove the truck and the load from the road.

