Child Injured in Bus Accident in Sochi Failed to Save

An accident involving a scheduled bus and a tractor occurred in Sochi. This was reported in Telegram– channel of the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory with reference to the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Krasnodar Territory.

The accident occurred at the 149th kilometer of Krasnopolyanskoye Highway. Three adults were injured in the collision and were taken to hospitals with various injuries. In addition, a man and another minor passenger were hospitalized in serious condition. “Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the child,” the statement said.

Related materials:

It is known that there were 30 people on the bus. The injured were given the necessary medical care. At the same time, those who were not injured were transferred to another vehicle.

Earlier in July, six cars were also involved in an accident in the Ulyanovsk region. According to the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, eight people were injured as a result of the accident.