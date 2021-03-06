A massive road accident involving 16 cars occurred in the Leningrad Region, the press service of the North-West Federal Highway Administration reported on Sunday, March 7.

The incident took place on Saturday at about 18:15 (Moscow time) on the A-121 “Sortavala” federal highway.

According to preliminary information, 16 cars, which were traveling in the same direction, became participants in the accident. Movement along the highway towards the region is difficult, a traffic jam of about 4 km long has formed.

Information about the victims is being clarified; representatives of the contractor serving the road are at the scene of the incident. Information about the accident was transferred to the traffic police.

On March 6, it was reported that in the center of St. Petersburg, a car drove into a crowd of people who were crossing the road. As a result of the collision, one woman was injured.