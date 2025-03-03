Two people have died And six others have been injured by diverse consideration this Sunday in an accident between a van and a car in the N-225 in the municipality of the Vall d’Uixò.

According to sources from the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU), at 7:40 p.m. this sinister has occurred in which two vehicles have been involved.

Until the place three units of the Urgent Medical Aid Service (SAMU), two basic life support (SVB) and one of advanced life support (SVA) of nursing are mobilized.

Two firefighters of the Provincial Consortium of Castellón of La Plana Baixa have also moved to the place for the work required to release the people who had been trapped.

Medical services have confirmed the death of two people and six others have been injured and are being transferred in the different ambulances to different hospitals in the provinces of Castellón and Valencia.