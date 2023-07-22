The cause of the accident in the Vremena Goda shopping center in Moscow was a break in the internal heat pipeline. This was announced on Saturday, July 22, by the Russian Emergencies Ministry in its Telegram channel.

Fire and rescue divisions of the department and the capital complex of the municipal economy are working at the scene.

The exit from Kutuzovsky Prospekt to the territory of the shopping center is temporarily closed due to rescue operations. The general traffic on Kutuzovsky Prospekt is not difficult, the Moscow Department of Transport specified in his Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the death toll had risen to four. All of them are employees of the Globus store. According to the latest data, the number of hospitalized has risen to nine. They received burns of varying severity. Several other people were examined by doctors at the scene.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that all city services, including the Ministry of Emergency Situations, are working quickly at the scene of the accident.

A criminal case has been initiated under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, negligently resulting in the death of two or more persons”). Investigators and criminologists of the Moscow Investigative Committee are establishing the circumstances of the incident.