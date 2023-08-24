“The missile’s flight in the first and second stages was normal, but the launch failed due to a fault in the emergency detonation system during the third stage,” the North’s Korean Central News Agency reported.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missile was launched southward from North Phyongan Province and “traversed international airspace over waters west of Eodo,” referring to the Sokotra rock in the Yellow Sea.

And the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed in its statement, “Our military maintains a state of full readiness and coordinates closely with the United States, while at the same time raising our security alert.”

In May, Pyongyang launched what it described as its first military reconnaissance satellite, the Malygyong-1, but the missile it was carrying, the Chollima-1, fell into the sea minutes after launch.