02/21/2025



Updated at 11: 39h.





Research on the appearance of a couple’s bodies in a house in Montilla continues and every minute that passes the thesis of the Electrocution accident It is the one that is revealed as definitive. The first inspection made by the Civil Guard On the afternoon of Thursday and some details after the commotion that was formed on Rafael Alberti street of the neighborhood of the 88 homes and testimonies of the neighbors of the property point in that direction, in the absence of those in the rise of the autopsy that this morning is being carried out at the Institute of Legal Medicine of Córdoba.

Even so, the sources consulted by ABC of the investigation prefer still officially if they were actively or inactively.

«We listen to the cry of a man about 4:30 p.m. And after a while we saw how the Civil Guard arrived, ”he describes A neighbor from the area in a morning when the impression of what happened this Thursday and night is still shaking.

It is also striking, as ABC has been able to verify, how the house light accountant is preceded by the Civil Guard, so a strength gains a Electrical failure. In fact, both bodies were found in the Housing bathroom.









The scheme with the funeral date this Saturday is already circulating through the streets of Montilla, a fact that the Mayor, Rafael Llamas, To mean that “there must already be some determination on the facts so promptly, although we do not know for now the official reasons of this event.” “You have to be prudent and you have to respect the times,” he emphasized ABC questions.

The couple was medium age And they lived together. She, a helper, was 42 years old, two daughters and two granddaughters. He was separated and had been a discontinuous worker from the Municipal Sports Service of the City of Montilla. He, from Algeciras, 32 years. They had little time relationship.

No neighbor consulted this morning by ABC has indicated some sign of problems between them. There is a lot of silence, however, also in a quiet neighborhood. It is a block of social housing. The deceased’s mother was the one who found the bodies on Thursday afternoon and gave notice to 112 and the Civil Guard.