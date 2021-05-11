A 40-year-old man had to be transferred to Morales Meseguer with injuries that, apparently, are not serious. Morales Meseguer Hospital, in a file image. / Ros Caval / AGM

A collision between two vehicles on the A-7, towards Alicante-Murcia, at the height of Santomera, left this Tuesday morning a slightly injured and a retention of 6 kilometers. As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia, a 40-year-old man had than to be transferred in a non-assistance ambulance to the Morales Meseguer hospital with injuries that are apparently not serious.

112 asked people who circulate on this road for caution, since emergency services are in place and there is traffic congestion from kilometer point 561 to 555.