02/21/2025



Updated at 15: 54h.





An accident between a truck and a bus that transported university students inside the state of São Paulo left a balance of 12 deadas reported by the Ministry of Public Security of this Brazilian State.

In a note, the Security Department declared that the accident occurred on the Vicinal Highway Jorge Luiz on Thursday night and that the scientific police are working to “identify the victims in the shortest possible time.”

The rescue works finished around 4 in the morning and, according to the media ‘G1’, on board the bus was traveling the driver And another 29 passengersmost of them university students.

The students returned from the University of Franca (Unifran) and the accident occurred to 71 kilometers of the University Campus.









The causes of the accident were not yet spread. The truck driver He was transferred to a police delegation to testify after being treated in a hospital.

So far, they were counted 19 people Wounds that were taken to two medical care centers close to the scene of the accident.

Different groups belonging to the university They shared a statement on their social networks regretting the accident and solidarity with the families of the victims.