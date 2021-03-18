The artist Vicente Rojo accompanied by one of his works. SPECIAL / DARK ROOM

The first visual childhood memories of the great Mexican artist Vicente Rojo, who died on Wednesday in Mexico City at the age of 89, were images of bombings or bomb shelters in the middle of the Spanish Civil War. “The first memory of my life is the image of the reaction that occurred in Barcelona to Franco’s military uprising. I saw everything through the window of my house. Among the buildings and from what I could see from there, a very powerful image appears to me, very clear plastically: the trucks that passed with people shouting or singing while waving weapons and flags ”, Rojo told Spanish writer José Miguel a few years ago -Ullán. “Start to watch the world from that double image that has, as I look at it at that moment, the meaning of the party and the tragedy ”.

Vicente Rojo’s artistic work —which is translated into dozens of paintings, sculptures, drawings, reliefs, and a number of graphic illustrations for publishers and Mexican print media— could be defined in part from those geometric parallels that the child carefully observed. Spanish from your window box. The family had to escape in those years from Franco’s persecution to the left, and the Reds found refuge in Mexico, a country in which Vicente found not only fertile ground to become an artist, but an opportunity to see a new angle. luminous of the world. “Here I found a beautiful, bright, clear light and a free environment,” he said in an interview with El PAÍS. “I knew this was going to be my country since I set foot.”

Rojo is one of the most important abstract art artists in Mexico. He traveled from circles, to semicircles, to triangles, to lines, to pyramids of his famous collection of small and giant sculptures in Built Volcanoes. Living in Mexico City is seeing the circular or straight forms of Vicente Rojo without knowing that you are seeing a Vicente Rojo: a circular logo of the national newspaper The Day it was made by him; a semicircular chapel with blue mosaics adorns the National Center for the Arts; The Ministry of Foreign Relations is decorated with one of his best-known sculptures: 1,034 small ocher-colored pyramids floating above the water of a swimming pool. Country of Volcanoes (2003) is called this tribute to the chain of explosive peaks in the country that adopted it.

Upon learning of Red’s death, a journalist remembered the day in which a judge delivered the papers of his divorce close to the Secretariat, and looking at the small sculptures in the midst of his personal tragedy, “a mental silence arose when thinking that I am only an explorer and observer of humanity.” Vicente Rojo’s geometric shapes were not simple, looking at them raises more questions than answers, but they forced us to: observe beyond horror or joy.

Rojo was a pioneer in Mexico in the generation of artists who became known as the “rupture” group: all those who not only challenged figurative art but also the famous Mexican muralists who had associated the country’s art more with nationalism or militancy. left. Although Rojo began his formal education with them, at the La Esmeralda school where Diego Rivera or Frida Khalo were teachers, the pioneers of “the rupture” —which Rojo preferred to call “the opening” – openly challenged them. When David Alfaro Siqueiros published a manifesto in which he told the new generation that “There is no other route than ours” in art, artists like Rojo said no, that there was another route. “That phrase seemed totally inappropriate, incorrect and dictatorial to us,” Rojo said a few years ago in a report from the Autonomous University of Mexico. “What had to be done was totally the opposite: create many routes, open many doors, many windows.” The artists of the rupture — Manuel Felguérez, Fernando García Ponce, Lilia Carrillo, and Rojo — never made manifestos like those of Siqueiros, but they managed to open the window to give more air to Mexican abstract art.

But the second enormous contribution of this artist to the Mexican visual world has to do with his work as a graphic designer, beyond his logo for The Day: He made posters for events honoring Erik Satie (one of his great influences outside of Mexico), Samuel Beckett, Luis Buñuel or Alfred Hitchcock. One of his first jobs as a graphic artist was in the supplement Mexico in Culture, led by one of the country’s leading intellectuals, Fernando Benítez, and over time, Rojo became close to the writers of the boom Latin American that allowed him to earn a position as one of the most prestigious illustrators for his books (Rojo was also a co-founder of the ERA publishing house). He illustrated the covers of The Battles of the Desert by José Emilio Pacheco, Aura by Carlos Fuentes, The fair by Juan José Arreola, the translation of How is by Samuel Becket. Perhaps the most famous of his covers was for the first issue in 1967 of One Hundred Years of Solitude, the novel by Gabriel García Márquez in which Rojo put a cryptic ‘e’ backwards in the word loneliness.

“Vicente distinguished himself from the rest of the gang by a monastic austerity, by his few forceful words, by a rare nonconformity that had no peace,” Márquez once recounted when the two were artists in Mexico in the sixties. “It was not easy to relate their complexity to the geometric purity of his paintings, where sky-blue, invisible whites, and yellow laminated in spaces so polished that even the paper on which they were painted seemed to be metal, predominated. That is to say: both the painter in his life, and his paintings in his, seemed tamed by a modesty that insisted on exploding and could not find where to go ”, he added.

Where did Vicente Rojo want to escape? When he returned to his images as a child in the Spanish Civil War, he also remembered reading Verne and Defoe at the time, “because they both believed what was the ideal world for me then: the desert island. In other words, the possibility of creating a reality different from the one I had seen (…) so that the world, life, could start over ”. Vicente Rojo escaped to Mexico and escaped into abstract art and created there not an island, but a reality very different from that of his window in Barcelona. From that childhood city there was also a series, presented decades after leaving Spain: Paseo de Sant Joan.

