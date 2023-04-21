Relatives, worried by the father and daughter’s lack of answers on the phone, alerted the authorities: they were 91 and 62 years old

A real social drama has occurred in recent days in Potenza. Yesterday morning, in fact, the Carabinieri broke into an apartment, finding the lifeless bodies of father and daughter. The alarm was raised by some relatives who were unable to get in touch with them and some neighbors, who in recent days have smelled a bad smell coming from that house.

They were called John Serrano And Lucia Giovanna Serrano the two people who yesterday morning, Thursday 20 April, were found lifeless inside an apartment in a building located in via Zara in Potenza, in Basilicata.

It is about an elderly man and his daughter, which they respectively had 91 and 62 years old and that they lived together in that house.

According to reports, the two had not seen each other around for some time and they almost never left the house. They had also severed ties with acquaintances and relatives.

Just some family membersconcerned that the two were not returning phone calls, have sounded the alarm to the Carabinieri.

Even some neighbors they stated that in the previous days they were worried about the bad smell coming from inside the house.

Yesterday morning the soldiers of the weapon arrived on the spot and forced the entrance door to be able to enter. Inside, the macabre discovery of the lifeless and now decomposing bodies of father and daughter.

How father and daughter died

The Carabinieri were able to only to ascertain the death of the two and carry out the first measurements.

Rescuers and the coroner. The latter carried out an initial external cadaveric inspection, which will surely be followed by a more in-depth autopsy examination.

The autopsy will help first ascertain the causes of deaths, which would appear to have been natural in the first place. But also and above all the date of deaths, which should date back no more than a few days ago. Updates on this tragic event will follow.

