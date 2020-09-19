The country – in the state where the arrival of Corona in March, made people sleepy. Meanwhile, such an incident occurred in Dholpur, due to which the problem of a minor girl is now increasing. In fact, Bari Sadar police station and Basidang police station of Dholpur district have jointly arrested Enami dacoit Rakesh Doyla in a joint operation. Let me tell you that after escaping from parole, a five thousand rupees prize dacoit Rakesh Doyla kidnapped a 16-year-old minor girl from the village of Basaidang area on March 22, 2020 in the darkness of the night with the help of half a dozen crooks. Had taken . On the information of the informer, when the police went to apprehend the dacoit, a minor girl was found with her. The vermillion was filled with the demand of the minor and she was living like a married woman with the dacoit. Then the police came to know that the dacoit kidnapped this girl and got married to her.

The woman refused to go to the family

According to the information, after the arrest of the dacoit, this 16-year-old pregnant mother got counseling by the police. During the counseling before child welfare committee member Girish Gurjar, the girl child was mostly lost. The minor only told committee member Girish Gurjar that she did not want to go to the parents. Because the dacoit who married her will remain in jail and parents will not want to accept her when she is pregnant. In this case, he should be sent somewhere else. Child Welfare Committee Girish Gurjar, after listening to the 16-year-old pregnant mother, has got the minor medically and placed her in the child line.

If the girl wants, she will be sent to family

Committee member Girish Gurjar said that if the girl child expresses her wish, she will be sent to her family members. Otherwise, action will be taken to send her to the girl’s home in Bharatpur. According to the information received, the minors have studied till eighth. The police completed the research process late Friday evening and presented the minor to the CWC.

Brother had filed the case

According to the information received, Rakesh Doyla, who escaped after being released on parole, was already looking for him. On 22 March 2020, after kidnapping a 16-year-old minor, the dacoit took him to ravines. A case of kidnapping of sister was also registered by the minor’s brother on 24 March 2020 in connection with the case. The police had registered a case against the dacoits under Section 363,366A IPC. Now this dacoit has been arrested by the police. At the same time, the Child Welfare Committee says that the delivery committee will take care of the delivery of 16-year-old pregnant mother. This girl is said to be 7 months pregnant.