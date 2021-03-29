An abrupt closure of the Australian city of Brisbane due to Corona

Today, Monday, the Australian state government of Queensland announced the sudden closure of Brisbane for three days, after recording four new local cases of Coronavirus during the night.

The state is concerned about the transmission of infection among residents of the Queensland state capital after the British strain was discovered in a cluster of cases – which so far numbered seven – that appeared earlier this month.

“It is the highly contagious British strain,” said Queensland Prime Minister Anastasia Balasuke.

State Health Minister Janet Young said that in two of the cases, it was not clear where the infection came from.

The data released today, Monday, showed the discovery of four new domestic cases and six that were discovered in quarantine at the hotel. And there are still 73 active cases across the state.

Queensland has recorded a total of 1,456 infections since the start of the epidemic.

Balasock said the lockdown across Greater Brisbane will take effect from 5 pm today, Monday, and citizens will only be allowed to leave homes for essential work, shopping, care duties or exercising.

Schools will also be closed from tomorrow, Tuesday. The move comes before a long holiday that begins next Friday on the occasion of the Easter holiday.

Australia has recorded about 29,000 cases of coronavirus and 909 deaths since the start of the pandemic.