An M1 Abrams tank in a triplex Bradley infantry fighting vehicle was spotted for the first time in the Northern Military District zone

In the special military operation (SVO) zone, an American M1 Abrams tank operating in a triplex Bradley infantry fighting vehicle was noticed for the first time. Drew attention to this Telegram– channel “Informant”.

According to them, previously these tanks, which arrived in Ukraine in the fall, were not used anywhere except training grounds.

According to the authors of the post, the difficult situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdiivka direction forced the transfer of Abrams tanks there.

Earlier, captain of the first rank of the reserve, military expert Vasily Dandykin, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, named the main difficulties of Ukraine with servicing Western military equipment.

“There is a variety of shells, different calibers of shells – 152 millimeters, 155 millimeters, different tanks – Leopard, Challenger, not to mention Abrams, multiple launch rocket systems – HIMARS, Soviet Alder. This puts a huge burden on the logistics agencies, on the production and provision of ammunition,” he said.