The Imola circuit. Autodromo di Imola

Despite the pandemic and the resignation of the planned organizers, the city of Martigny, in Switzerland, the International Cycling Union (UCI) has not given up organizing its World Cycling Championship, the event that represents its largest source of funding (about six million of euros the organization canon reports to him every year, apart from television and advertising rights) and in a record period of one month he has organized a mini-auction in which the city of Imola, along with Bologna, in Italy, has won.

It will be a reduced version with only the women’s absolute time trials (Thursday 24) and men (Friday 25), and the long-distance races, women (Saturday 26) and men, Sunday 27, just a week after finishing the Tour. There will be neither team time trials nor mixed relay nor junior and sub-23 events. “While the majority of professional runners are in Europe these weeks, the same cannot be said of the other categories, whose cyclists would have difficulties entering Italy in the current circumstances,” explained the UCI, which had to resign from the venue. Switzerland on August 12, when the Swiss government banned gatherings of people greater than 1,000 people and imposed quarantine on visitors from many countries.

All the tests of the new world championship will rotate, in an anti-clockwise direction, as tradition dictates, around the Imola automobile circuit, the home of the Ferraris, where Ayrton Senna died, who this year, precisely, also returns to the Formula 1 after several seasons in which its San Marino GP has not been contested. The UCI has chosen it because most of the infrastructures (boxes for equipment, car parks) are fixed and highly adaptable to the distancing measures imposed by Covid 19. In addition, it has good hotel availability in the region and communication facilities.

“And, furthermore,” says the UCI in a statement, “Imola offers a circuit as tough and selective as the one planned in Martigny.” The old Tres Montes route, in which Vittorio Adorni was proclaimed champion in 1968, will not be used. In 2020 it will be the same for women and men, 28.8 kilometers with two climbs totaling three kilometers at 10% with sections at 14%. The women will do five laps, for a total of 144 kilometers with 2,750 meters of elevation gain, and the men, nine, to add 259.2 kilometers and almost 5,000 meters of positive elevation gain.