A traffic accident has cut short the life of the Abaran athlete Antonio Gómez Luna, 36 years old. Just arrived from his honeymoon, after his marriage to Lourdes, he decided to train with his bicycle, as he always did, when a vehicle ran over him in the municipality of Ricote. His driver fled and, after being located, tested positive for alcohol.

Antonio was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia where, after spending five days in the ICU, he died last Saturday morning. Member of a family of schoolteachers – his parents and his sister practice this job – his death has been a blow to the town, where he was well-known and loved. Tutor and Physical Education teacher at the Vicente Medina school in Molina de Segura, Antonio wasted kindness in abundance and his passion was athletics and cycling.

As soon as the news of his death occurred, the expressions of condolence did not cease from different parts of the Region, where he was highly appreciated. Thus, the Athletics Federation of the Region of Murcia pointed out that “we want these lines to serve as a protest, claim and awareness of the insecurity we suffer on the roads.” The president of the Abarán Athletics Association, María Victoria Molina, stated that “today is the saddest day for us. It’s not fair, there are many things to do. And now I ask you to give strength to your family, to your Lourdes and to this other, your athletics family. You leave us heartbroken.”

The Department of Sports of the Archena City Council expressed “its deepest condolences for the tragic death of this athlete who belonged to the Archena Sipcam Triathlon Club. The Abarán Town Hall also mourned “the death of our young neighbor, a sports lover and a great person.” The Ricote City Council, for its part, joined in the condolences “towards Antonio Gómez Luna ‘Cholla’ who was cycling in Ricote. Care on our roads is everyone’s responsibility,” the note said.

The mayor of Molina, Eliseo García, sent “a big hug to the family, students and teaching and non-teaching staff of the center; his closeness, dedication and commitment to education at his educational center and in Molina will always be remembered », he remarked.

An impressive human tide with absolute respect, silence and pain said goodbye yesterday afternoon in the church of San Pablo, in Abarán, to this good son of a family. Rest in peace.