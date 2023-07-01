The image, published in the 1969 US edition of Architectural Digest, is already the history of decoration: a room with a white ceiling and black wall, flanked by two metal shelves, in turn crowned by two separate busts of a bishop, in turn flanked by an egg on a base on each side. In the center of the room, another good mix: a 17th century marquetry table in contrast to a black sofa and white lacquered Louis XV chairs; the pale carpet, with a geometric pattern, replicates the curtain, also with a geometric pattern but in black and white, both by David Hicks.

The house that the Santander interior designer Paco Muñoz had on Calle Blanca de Navarra in Madrid is, as we said at the beginning, the history of decoration. And part of her lives today in the apartment shared by Mafalda, one of her daughters, and her husband, Gonzalo Machado, interior designers and, in many ways, heirs of that patriarch of the profession: Muñoz founded House & GardenEstaños de Pedraza, De Natura and the Darro furniture publisher, in addition to being the author of Spanish furniture classics, such as the Riaza chair, and producing Hicks fabrics in Spain, which marked the sixties and seventies.

“Our house was the most beautiful in Madrid, very open, full of friends and family,” recalls Mafalda. “In the dining room there was a bench, several tables, prepared food and heaters, and whoever arrived, at whatever time it was, could always eat something”, she laughs. Her family left that apartment shortly before Muñoz’s death, in 2009, but her spirit lives on. “Designing is fine, but another thing is the life that you generate in a space. Our house does not have a monastic vocation. It is much prettier with fifty people than with ten”, indicates Machado.

Mafalda Muñoz and Gonzalo Machado pose in the bedroom. In the background, a fireplace with a metal front, metal shelves by Darro, designed by Paco Muñoz and a painting by Álvaro Negro. happy nacho

Settled for three years in a main building that for a long time was an abandoned office without bathrooms or kitchen in the Salesas neighborhood, the couple insist that, despite having turned that space into a palatial showcase of their skills, they will never take you out. a coaster and that, if the marquetry table in the mythical apartment of Blanca de Navarra seems a bit dilapidated, it is precisely because someone once fell on it.

The rooms are open and the selection of furniture remarkable. Armchairs from the sixties by Javier Carvajal, small tables from the turn of the century by Mariano Fortuny or decorative objects from old Hermès collections coexist with works of art —from a small drawing by Sempé on the table to the spectacular textile piece by Aurelia Muñoz that hangs in the living room—and pieces by contemporary creators with whom Machado and Muñoz have been working for years. Pioneer names in the cross between art and design such as Jorge Penadés, Michael Anastassiades or Philippe Anthonioz (author, for example, of the white lamp in the dining room-library), who join the furniture at Casa Muñoz —the decoration studio of the couple—or reissues of Darro, on whose return the couple has been working for some time. But most revealing are the whims, such as a butter-colored leather-lined piece of furniture designed in the 1990s by Rena Dumas for John Lobb luxury shoe stores, and which stands out against the geometric David Hicks carpet in Machado’s dressing room.

Gonzalo Machado’s dressing room, with a lacquer cabinet by Casa Muñoz and a shoe rack by Rena Dumas. The carpet is designed by David Hicks. happy nacho

Danish chair of the s. XIX and wall light from Casa Muñoz. happy nacho

This cross between comfort, showmanship and something undeniably sexy is what comes out when Machado’s passion for looks hedonist of the seventies, his avidity for furniture from all eras and her taste for antiques and the more technical aspect of spaces. “Gonzalo is very clear about what he has to go in a room, the textures, the color…”, explains Muñoz. Together, they create furniture that brings together her particular taste and varied knowledge: a wooden bookcase inspired by Michael Graves, square polished steel side tables or a bright orange lacquered fireplace-cabinet immune to Pinterest clichés. “Our database is analog,” she ironically. “During the pandemic we took all of my father’s magazines, we cut out the best houses and filed them by category.”

Your home is always in transit. “The house has to change,” he says, who is also a photographer and attributes to this his tendency to obsessively place objects around him, something his wife calls still life. “It’s a disease,” laughs Machado. “I am always rearranging things. I suppose it’s the fault of having worked for decoration magazines for many years: you have to always be choosing, giving up, ”he explains. “Actually, starting to work with Mafalda was something natural.” In interior design, as between people, the rules of attraction rule.

