This Saturday afternoon thousands of people took to the streets in Argentina in the framework of International Women’s Day. But on this occasion, in addition, the demonstration was loaded with a strong content against the government of President Javier Milei.

The criticism of the cuts in the gender policies implemented by the Casa Rosada were the central axis of a protest whose slogan was “Milei enough”. While the epicenter of the mobilization was the Buenos Aires city, it had replicas throughout the country.

Government slogans

The demonstration, which had been summoned for 4 pm, started from the historic Plaza de Mayo in the direction of the National Congress. One of the postcards that could be seen throughout the afternoon was that of the women who went to the balconies to accompany the walk, carrying posters with messages against the Milei government. In addition to women, who were the main protagonists of the day, they also joined the Manifestation different political and social organizations.

The claims against the Casa Rosada were diverse and varied, but focused mainly on two foci in particular: criticism of budget cut in areas linked to gender policies, and protests linked to the delicate situation of retirees-which every Wednesday manifest in the city of Buenos Aires.

In an afternoon in which the sun took a long time to leave, the protesters gathered in the Plaza de Mayo. Some of them sang songs against the Argentine president. “Milei, fascist, you are the terrorist,” they sang, while carrying flags with messages against the government, which has been management year for just over a year.

Another of the slogans that could be seen this Saturday in the streets of Argentina had to do with the consequences of the adjustment implemented by the president. “Against hunger, cruelty and looting”read in some of the banners in Buenos Aires.

It should be remembered that the last important mobilization faced by the Government of Javier Milei had occurred just over a month ago, on February 1, after – in the framework of the Davos economic forum – the Argentine head of state had publicly linked homosexuality with pedophilia.

Casa Rosada propaganda

A few hours after starting the protest, Casa Rosada posted on its official social networks a video that generated anger in protesters, who prepared to attend the appointment. In it, the Government threatened to fight a “frontal fight” against the “woke ideology,” in addition to criticizing investment in gender policies, because it is “the money of the wells of good.” On the other hand, the administration of Milei, which seeks to eradicate the term “femicide,” replaced this word in recording for the expression “crimes against women.”

«This March 8 we reaffirm our frontal fight to the Woke ideology that seeks to profit from dividing our society. We have managed to lower the homicides by applying a single policy: the one who makes them pays them «, prayed the video published by the Casa Rosada, in a clear tone of campaign, given that in Argentina this year there are legislative elections. Then, he proudly added that “in 2024, the Ministry of Women closed and all gender areas of the other ministries were eliminated. Spending on gender policies for women was reduced ».