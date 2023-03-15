So he will be able to take care of the old lady who lived alone

Chris Salvatore is what’s called a nice guy and a really golden neighbor. The 31-year-old invites 89-year-old sick neighbor to move into her home. Theirs is a great friendship: when the boy discovered that his grandmother lived all alone, he made her an offer that the old woman could not refuse. Their story has already gone around the world.

In 2013 Chris Salvatore became the neighbor of Norm Cook, an old lady who lived with her cat Hermes. The two immediately became great friends. The woman was already very old and suffered from various pathologies.

As her health deteriorated, she began to need constant care. But she lived alone and had no one to look after her. So her 31-year-old actor who lived across from her asked her if she wanted to move in with him, so she would no longer be alone.

When Norma turned 89 years old, his health deteriorated further. After a stay in hospital, Chris found that without constant care at home they would never have been discharged. And so he started taking care of the neighbor.

I’m so glad I was able to give her this gift of living her last days at home I can’t imagine what it’s like to spend the end of your life in a hospital without your friends or pets.

Unfortunately, a short time later the old lady passed away. On her Instagram, her best friend told the epilogue of her life. To Norma, Chris was the grandson she never had. The two were sincere friends.

This is a beautiful friendship story that moved everyone. Chris would never let Norma live the last years of her life alone in a hospital bed. At least in this way she was able to live peacefully what she had left.