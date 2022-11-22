In Moscow, an 86-year-old pensioner stabbed her 52-year-old daughter to death in an apartment

In Moscow, an 86-year-old pensioner stabbed to death her 52-year-old daughter, the city news agency reports. “Moscow” with reference to a law enforcement source.

According to the agency, on November 21, in an apartment on Ryazansky Prospekt, an elderly mother stabbed her daughter 15 times in the neck and body, causing fatal wounds.

A case has been opened into the incident.

