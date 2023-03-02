The specialists from the National Library of Spain had a surprise breakfast on Thursday, February 2. This newspaper published that an antiques dealer had spent two decades trying to sell, for a derisory 1,600 euros, the manuscript of an unpublished work by José Echegaray —winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1904— without anyone having ever been interested in the document. “The same day the news came out in the press, the bookstore was contacted to show interest on the part of the National Library. It was then that the bookstore announced that it had already sold it”, explain sources from the institution’s Acquisitions Department. Someone went ahead of the National Library that Thursday. Rubén Acedo, a man born 85 years ago in a Basque village, totally oblivious to literary collecting, got up early that day, read EL PAÍS and called the antiques dealer around eight in the morning to buy the manuscript.

Acedo tells by phone that, already retired, he spends “enough time reading” and was fascinated by the history of the document. Echegaray, a mathematician and civil engineer turned playwright at the age of 40, wrote the comedy Don Fernando the summoned in June 1904, five months before winning the Nobel. In the farce, a man who believes his death is imminent decides to speak truthfully to everyone around him. The work, despite the fact that Echegaray was already famous, failed at its premiere in a theater in Santander, it was not printed and was completely forgotten. She doesn’t even appear on the main bibliographies of the mathematician and playwright. When he read the news that Thursday, Acedo thought that this cursed work had to be his. “It was a unique opportunity,” he recalls.

Rubén Acedo shows the manuscript of the unpublished work of the Nobel Prize winner José Echegaray, in a park in Malaga.

Garcia-Santos

The octogenarian recounts that he was born in the village of Oteo, in the Montaña Alavesa region, and as a young man emigrated to Venezuela “so as not to do military service in the Army at the service of Franco.” There he studied Philosophy and Psychopedagogy. Half a century ago, he founded in Caracas the germ of what is today the Yale College, a private institution with about 500 students, secular but with a spiritual focus. “I founded the school to carry out my idea of ​​educating for happiness, because no one educates us to be happy, this being the deepest aspiration of the human heart. Our two mottos are: education for happiness and teaching for coexistence”, she points out.

Acedo, who paid 2,200 euros for a last-minute increase in the price of the manuscript, has not yet decided what he will do with this unpublished work by the Nobel Prize winner for Literature. Among the options that he is considering include exhibiting the document in the library of his school in Caracas, “as a testimony of membership and loyalty to Hispanicity,” or donating it to the City Hall of the Basque village where he was born. To get it out of Spain, as it is a piece that is more than 100 years old, it would need an export permit granted by the Ministry of Culture, according to the National Library. Acedo, with dual Spanish and Venezuelan nationality, lives halfway between Malaga and Caracas.

the antiquary, Marta Micaela Fernandez de Navarreteexplains that his parents, two deceased Madrid booksellers, acquired Echegaray’s manuscript within the personal archive of Mariano Ordonez, a despotic cacique who was a minister of various portfolios a century ago. Fernández de Navarrete, who began as a biologist farming oysters in Ayamonte (Huelva), ended up inheriting the business from her parents. In 2004, a century after Echegaray wrote Don Fernando the summoned, the antiques dealer put the manuscript up for sale for 1,600 euros, without anyone taking an interest in it in the two decades that had elapsed. Rubén Acedo was the first, that Thursday after eight in the morning.

José Echegaray’s signature on the manuscript, written months before winning the Nobel Prize for Literature. Garcia-Santos

This newspaper previously reported the existence of the manuscript —days before publishing the news— to various Spanish institutions, such as the National Historical Archive and the National Theater Museum, both dependent on the Ministry of Culture. The National Library was the first Spanish institution to try to acquire the document, but it arrived late, hours after Rubén Acedo bought it.

The same sources of the agency admit that they were unaware of the existence of the manuscript, despite the fact that it was for sale on well-known collecting platforms, such as AllCollection and uniliber. “Although the National Library, in order to select the pieces that are of interest, monitors what comes out on the book market, through the catalogs that come from the booksellers themselves or from the auction houses, evidently there is no knowledge of the entire book market. In this specific case, no news was received in this regard,” they state. Another source from another public body in the sector regrets that these opportunities are being lost: “It is quite normal that no one bought the manuscript in these 20 years. A lot of the institutions, both private and public, don’t look at the catalogs or auctions where you can find these things.”

The scientist Santiago Ramón y Cajal, winner of the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1906 after demonstrating that the brain is organized into individual cells, described his colleague José Echegaray this way: “It was unquestionably the finest and most exquisitely organized brain in 19th-century Spain. He was everything, because he could be everything: minister, orator, farmer, teacher, writer, playwright, researcher.

Echegaray, born in Madrid in 1832 and died in the same city in 1916, was number one in his class of civil engineers and ended up being Minister of Public Works and the Treasury, although his true vocation was always mathematics. He was “the best Spanish mathematician of the 19th century”, in the words of his main biographer, José Manuel Sánchez Ron. Rubén Acedo speaks passionately about his manuscript and admits that he has been staring at its 96 pages spellbound for days, but acknowledges that he still has not managed to read it in its entirety, due to the playwright’s convoluted handwriting. “I’m considering studying a graphology course,” he says excitedly.

