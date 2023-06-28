The masks left in warehouses after the end of the Covid pandemic

During the episode aired on Monday on Rai 3, Report he took the cameras to a warehouse of about 33,000 square meters filled with 80% masks and other PPE. In the room also bottles, detergents, gloves and so on: about 3 billion of “advanced” materials, with which no one knows what to do.

“These are masks – explained an employee showing the many packages present in the warehouse – some probably now close to expiry, others still good”.

And there are 30 SDA warehouses in the same condition throughout Italy.

According to what the program conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci explained, from the reports of the former commissioner structure in 2022 the rent to store these products cost Italy 85 million euros.

