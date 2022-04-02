THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, April 2, 2022, 3:59 p.m.



An 84-year-old man was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital after being run over in Campos del Río. Specifically, the accident occurred on Ermita street, according to a call to the 112 Emergency Coordination Center at 11:53 a.m.

An ambulance from the Emergency and Health Emergency Management 061 traveled to the scene, whose staff treated the wounded man on the spot, who had to be transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital with a closed bone fracture.