An 83-year-old woman died this Sunday on Benadalid Street, in the Vallecas district, due to a deep stab wound in the chest area.

The 112 Emergency Center of the Community of Madrid has received, shortly before 11 am, a notice for a possible assault with a knife at an address on that street.

The notice has quickly been transferred to the Summa 112 health personnel, who upon arrival at the scene of the events have only been able to confirm the death of the woman.

In addition, they have treated an 85-year-old man who had multiple “apparently self-inflicted” wounds in the chest and abdomen, as reported by the National Police. The man has been transferred in serious condition and with notice to the Gregorio Marañón Hospital.

Citizen Security signs that have cordoned off the area and the Group of Violent Crimes of the Scientific Police Brigade have been transferred to the scene to carry out a visual inspection of the scene. Group VI of Homicides of the Judicial Police Brigade investigates what happened.