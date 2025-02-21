An 83 -year -old has died on Friday at collapse the garage roof of a house of fields (Mallorca) and be buried under the rubble. The facts, as reported by SAMU 061, have happened around 4:00 p.m. two -story property located in a town farm.

Emergency services have been alerted by relatives of the victim, who after the collapse did not manage to find their whereabouts. Even there have been traveling from the Civil Guard and the Local Police of Campos, as well as a doctor from the municipality’s health center, two ambulances and a logistics vehicle of 061.

After carrying out a search, they have finally managed to find Among the rubble to the man, who presented wounds incompatible with life and has died.