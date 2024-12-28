A device with twenty crews from the Generalitat Bombers, various units of the Mossos d’Esquadra and volunteers organized through the Garriguella City Council (Girona) have been searching since this Friday night to a missing 83-year-old German woman since Sant Esteve’s day in the municipality.

According to Bombers sources, the woman’s family reported her disappearance last December 26by Sant Esteve.

To the resident in Catalonia and born in Germany no known diseasealthough no hypothesis is ruled out.