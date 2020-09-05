“You see people dying next to you. I’ve seen five people die and you think, ‘I’ll be the next one.’ It is the testimony of María Rosa, an 82-year-old woman who has overcome the coronavirus. She was admitted to a hospital for three months, seeing very unpleasant images, and then being isolated for another long weeks in her room at her residence.

And is that loneliness is another of the great problems that the pandemic has brought hand in hand. Months without seeing his family, only the person who entered his room and closed the door. “That is very hard”, excitedly commented to Telecinco.

Now, recovered, María Rosa is satisfied with talk to her companions in the next room. Of course, by phone and respecting security measures. After facing death from the coronavirus, send a message of encouragement to society: “It can go out and it will come out. In the end we will kill this bug.”

His fight against Covid-19 already serves, like many others, to a CSIC study and for a company that is responsible for distributing medication to residences. A study in which they analyze their data to understand what your situation has been and to be able to protect the elderly against a second wave of the pandemic.

A residence in Talavera, a new outbreak with 18 positives

The health authorities have communicated a new coronavirus outbreak in the Virgen de Prado residence, in Talavera de la Reina. It is an outbreak that affects 18 people -several are residents of the center-, of which eight of them are asymptomatic workers, as sources from the Castilla La Mancha Ministry of Health have been able to inform EFE.

The nursing home has notified closing the first floors of your building and the previous protocols are being carried out for these cases of new positives.

Since the start of the pandemic, Castilla La Mancha has reported a total of 25,737 cases of coronavirus, 80 of them in the last 24 hours. The cases diagnosed in the last 14 days amount to 4,211 (1,912 in the last week, with 35 requiring hospitalization).