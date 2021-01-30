An 82-year-old doctor on the front lines of the confrontation with “Corona”

Maria Bogueva was planning to put her white robe in her wardrobe after many years of medical work .. But a year after the start of the pandemic, the only epidemiologist in the Bulgarian city hospital of Dubnica is still fully functional despite her 82 years of age and “horror” from the virus.

“I don’t feel at this age,” the energetic doctor says. I still want to work. “If I feel that I am no longer useful, I will withdraw.”

With her hair dyed red and the jewelry that adorns her, the doctor seems to be concerned with her appearance despite “everyday stress”. “If I work in the hospital, it does not mean that I have to neglect myself,” she smiles.

Bulgaria, the poorest country in the European Union, suffers from a severe shortage of health care workers, as the youngest migrate to the West in search of better career prospects.

Consequently, Maria Bogueva has no choice but to continue caring for COVID-19 patients at the government care center in Dubnica, 60 kilometers from the capital, Sofia.