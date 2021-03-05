“Why not dream of all three in a final? And if it’s already the podium it would be brutal. It is a dream, but you never know, I am delighted to share medals with them although I would settle for the three fighting in the final, “he says. Pablo Sánchez-Valladares, one of the members of the shortlist of Spanish athletes in the 800th European Championship in Torun. The 23-year-old from Madrid shows the confidence and, incidentally, the good vibes that emerges from AS’s conversation with the three a day before making his debut in Poland. Another test? “We already have the medal, it is the work we have done together in training and preparing for the European Championship. They are very good companions and we have already obtained that medal “, affirms Mariano García.

The triplet is completed by Álvaro de Arriba, current continental indoor champion, that warns of the difficulty of the test: “The Spanish team is strong, but the level of this 800 is so high that due to the marks made this year we may be facing the toughest test of the European. It is true that the one who brought the best is missing, Elliot Giles, but the rest, among which there are European and world medalists, are in great shape. The covered track tends to give surprises because they are tactical races and we will have to be very vigilant. “Notice to the very optimistic that he does not hide that on his head he sees a decorated neck: “I always bet on me and I will say that I am going to get a medal.”

From the mouths of the three it comes out how they arrive individually: “I’m in good shape.” They also agree in applauding the way to qualify in each tie: the first three in each series of the initial round and the best two in each of the three semifinals. No times. “The classification by positions makes the competition more interesting, this system makes the championship more beautiful”, says Sánchez-Valladares. “Personally, it seems more fair to me, they are face-to-face matches and it does not modify so much being in one series or another as when there is classification by time. Equality is for everyone like that and it is the ideal “, corroborate De Arriba and García.

Before each race everyone will have to spend those previous moments of the call room. What does each one do? There are differences there. “I tend to be with my legs straight and if I can I lie on the floor with my legs up. I close my eyes, try to keep my breathing calm and relax as much as possible before going out to keep my heart rate under control, “explains Álvaro. Mariano and Pablo do not share relaxation.” I am the opposite. People are usually very serious and I seem to be going to play. The only serious thing I do is nail myself. It’s my way of getting off my nerves. I laugh for ten minutes and I get serious for the two minutes of the race, “says García. Similar option to Sánchez-Valladares: “I’m more like Mariano. In fact, I’m usually one of the jokes. All good vibes and until I get on the court I’m not 100% focused. Call room nerves are not good and they end up consuming you. “

From above you already know what it is to be european champion and that makes him see things with another perspective: “The Glasgow gold relaxed me, the pressure is what I put on. I have no external pressure buzz, now I go with the peace of mind that if it doesn’t work out, nothing happens. With the experience of the road you learn to give more importance to victories and not so much to defeats, although really being in a European Championship and among the best is already a triumph. “That success could also be reflected in medals, but although everyone has a firm chance of reaching the final, they know how difficult it is.

“It is very difficult to predict what will happen in 800. You can be left out in the first round even if you are one of the favorites. Hopefully Mariano and Pablo get a great result, behind mine, yes (laughs). Anything that would be the three of us in the final would be a resounding success “, concludes the also champion of Spain who is a specialist in handling large events. For his part, García ends with his attractive naturalness, honoring his nickname: “I will start the bike from the first race, always that. I give my best, be it a regional or a European. I go on fire and I always try to improve and that my people are happy “.