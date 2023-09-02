Saturday, September 2, 2023, 10:23



“Enough of discrimination!” This is how José Luis Martín begins his claim before the National University of Distance Education for dispensing with one of its teachers “because she is over 70 years old,” says the man, a student who is 80 years old and has been attending several of them every week. to face-to-face writing workshops at UNED, which make him spend “excellent times with other colleagues who have the same concerns as me.”

According to José Luis, this is possible thanks to the teachers, such as «Pilar, who not only has an impeccable curriculum but also infects us in each class with her passion for literature. With her advice I have even dared to publish a book! ». However, the student recently came across “the sad news that the University is going to do without Pilar for the next academic year.” “They do not renew it because she is over 70 years old,” denounces José Luis. The teacher in question is Pilar Ruiz-Va, a philologist and teacher at UNED Senior, the university training program for people over 55 years of age.

“She wants to continue teaching her workshop,” says José Luis, so this 80-year-old student has created a petition on Change.org to request the renewal of Pilar: “The decision that the University has made is wrong and they must rectify before the start of the next course,” urges the student, for whom it is an act of discrimination. Since its creation on August 18, José Luis has already obtained more than 41,000 signatures and the support of many people who also rely on the experience and wisdom of the elderly.

He assures that they have already claimed the UNED through various writings but their response has been that the legislation covers them: «What they do not count is the ridiculous fact that Pilar was hired when she was already 70 years old. It is absurd to hire her when she is over 70 and do without her ‘because she is over 70’ », he denounces. For this reason, he believes that if they contracted it with the same current regulations, today there is no legal impediment to renewing it.

His opinion in this situation is forceful: “Our mouths fill up with fighting against the exclusion of the elderly while we exclude an excellent teacher for being ‘too old’ for the position.” In this sense, he considers that “it is not enough to state how important the participation of older people in culture and the promotion of autonomy and activities are for us. You have to prove it with facts”, in a clear attempt to make the university back down.