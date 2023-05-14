An 8-year-old girl made a startling discovery in her schoolyard after she found a flint dagger over 3,500 years old in Osøyro, Norway.

The unusual discovery was made by Elise, a college student. Our Children’s Schoolwho was playing on the playground when she found what looked to her like a fragment of rock.

According to a statement from the local government, the little girl only bent down to pick up the piece and when showing it to her teacher, Karen Drange realized that it could be a really valuable historical item.

The teacher notified the discovery to the Vestland county council who revealed the unimaginable, since the piece turned out to be a flint dagger from the Neolithic era which would have more than 3,700 years old.

The piece is about five inches long and due to the history of the Neolithic era, it is believed that it could have been used for hunting or agriculture.

Because flint is not a mineral native to Norway, the researchers believe that the millenary piece was created elsewhere, possibly Denmark, since after Elise’s discovery, excavations on the school grounds did not reveal the presence of related items. .

In a statement it was reported that the tool is now in the possession of experts from the Museum of the University of Bergen who will look for clues about the presence of life in Neolithic Norway.