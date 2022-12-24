Five ambulances have gone to the scene of the accident to treat the injured. / MI

The Christmas operation began this Friday in the worst possible way on the roads of La Rioja, with the death of an 8-year-old girl from Alcanadre in a terrible traffic accident in which two adults were also seriously injured, and five others They were treated with various injuries.

The accident occurred at kilometer 388 of the N-232, in the municipality of Arrúbal, at 7:14 p.m., according to the SOS Rioja. The Government Delegation in La Rioja, for its part, reported that it was a head-on collision in which three vehicles were involved. Two of the drivers are those who were seriously injured. One of them is the father of the deceased minor and was admitted to the San Pedro hospital. The news immediately caused great consternation in Alcanadre, whose neighbors, now fully involved in the preparations for their Living Nativity Scene, were very affected by the tragic event.

The accident took place past the El Sequero industrial estate, on a straight line near the area where the new links for the southern ring road in Logroño are being built.

As indicated by the Government of La Rioja, health professionals from the Continuing Care Points (PAC) of both Murillo de Río Leza and Ausejo were transferred to the scene of the event to collaborate in the first emergency care for the victims. There were two ALS (Advanced Life Support) ambulances and three other BLS (Basic Life Support) from La Rioja Cuida and firefighters from CEIS Rioja and Logroño, as well as members of the Civil Guard to regulate traffic and carry out the pertinent investigations.

In total, seven people with injuries of varying degrees were transferred to the San Pedro hospital, according to the Government of La Rioja.

The N-232 remained closed during the time that the injured were treated and the firefighters had to intervene in the work of releasing them. Once their work was completed, traffic could be opened, first along one lane and then definitively at 10:20 p.m. The retentions were considerable due to the moment, Friday afternoon before Christmas Eve and Christmas, when many displacements take place.